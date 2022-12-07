West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Brand spankin’ new in Harvest Hills! It’s close to everything. Home features granite counters, huge island & pantry, vaulted ceilings in great room, tray ceilings in master BD & custom shower in master BA & awesome panoramic views. Full unfinished basement roughed-in for bathroom. 0.67 AC. $325,000. WVHS2002742
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
