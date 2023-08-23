Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Your Dream Home
Augusta - Split foyer home on a 3.05-acre corner lot. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and kitchen/dining room combo. Deck overlooking an expansive backyard. The lower level features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, family room and a patio. Attached garage, 2-car detached garage and storage building. The circular gravel driveway offers plenty of parking space. The perfect commuter location allowing you to be to Winchester, Va in under an hour. $299,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.