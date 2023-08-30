West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Perched at 2,400 ft. above sea level, sits this 20 AC. lot that offers privacy & seclusion; minutes to 4 lane highway & the town of Moorefield. Driveway in place, incredible views w/minimal clearing. Community pond & picnic area & public access to the South Branch of the Potomac River. 20.08 AC. $79,900. WVHD2001654
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.