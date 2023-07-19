West Virginia Land and Home Realty

5 AC. only 100 yds. from paved county road in Lake Ferndale w/50 AC private lake to fish, swim, beach area & pavilion. The lot has a new gate, gravel drive, well, septic, & electric w/30 amp outlet; pull your camper in the day you own it! Close to White Horse Mtn. & South Branch of the Potomac River. 5.25 AC. $65,000. WVHS2003566
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.