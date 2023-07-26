Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Prime Parcel
Augusta - 25.52 UNRESTRICTED Acres with ample county road frontage and a manageable topography. Navigate this tract with ease via the remnants of an old access road still in place that could easily be improved upon. Multiple beautiful, elevated and secluded build sites throughout. Comprised of towering oak hardwoods with scattered pines equaling the perfect habitat for wildlife. $129,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.