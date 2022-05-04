Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

ULTRA-RARE FIND
Romney - Unique 20.98-acre parcel located just outside the peaceful mountain town of Romney, WV Unrestricted with access to public water and electricity. Varied topography from gently sloping to level, this property provides multiple building options. County-maintained road, excellent site for all things WV - hunting, camping, riding ATVs. $89,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
