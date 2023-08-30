Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Charming Ranch-style Retreat
Romney - Spacious corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level plus a fully finished basement featuring an additional bedroom and a half bathroom. Each bedroom boasts ample natural light and closet space. The master suite includes an ensuite bathroom. The fully finished basement provides endless possibilities. This home also features a convenient 1 car attached garage. Easy access to local amenities, shopping, and dining. $214,900.
