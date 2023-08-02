West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Adorable Chalet on almost 10 AC. Home features great room w/kitchen, dining & living room, huge loft, screened porch, decks, walkout basement & two wood stoves. Detached garage w/loft & lean-to, separate woodshop building, paved circular driveway & garden plot w/electric fence. 9.33 AC. $299,900. WVHS2003606
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
