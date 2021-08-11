Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Turn-key Ready
RIO - Secluded 2 BR, 1 FB log cabin on 5.6 acres in a wooded mountain oasis. Cabin is 1,170 sf. A spacious equipped kitchen has a walk-in pantry/storage. A Waterford wood stove with cooktop is the focus of the living area and loft bedroom and is rated to heat 2,800 sf, meaning this cabin is comfortable all year round. Sliders to the wrap around deck with great views of the outdoors all throughout. $249,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
