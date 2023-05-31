Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Plenty of level space
Romney - 2.60 acres - Affordable land opportunity with bonus big view potential! Located in rural Hampshire County and surrounded by woods and farms. Close proximity to the South Branch of Potomac River and the famed 10,000 acre Nathaniel Mountain WMA. Slip out your front door and be in Winchester, VA in 45 minutes. $30,000.
