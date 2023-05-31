Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092
Craig See, Broker 304-813-1092

Plenty of level space

Romney - 2.60 acres - Affordable land opportunity with bonus big view potential! Located in rural Hampshire County and surrounded by woods and farms. Close proximity to the South Branch of Potomac River and the famed 10,000 acre Nathaniel Mountain WMA. Slip out your front door and be in Winchester, VA in 45 minutes. $30,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.