West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Rancher on 5 Gorgeous UNRESTRICTED AC. fronting on paved road. Home has master suites on each end w/walk-in closets & 2 separate living areas. New paint, laminate floor, carpet & appliances; numerous windows provide natural light & incredible long range views. 5 AC. $249,900. WVHS2002046
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.