West Virginia Land and Home Realty

21 Wooded AC. w/1,160 ft. of frontage on Dillons Run, a stocked trout stream. Lot has level area at the top & slopes to the stream; offers multiple build sites, some overlook the stream. Hunt, shoot, fish, camp or build. 21.70 AC. $74,900. WVHS114408
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.