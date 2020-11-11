West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This 10+AC. mountain land w/stunning views is located in the midst of the Allegheny Mountains & South Branch Valley. Just off Rt.50; close to hospital, golf course & the college town of Keyser. Buy now & build later. Private road for easy access. 10.46 AC. $44,900. WVMI111506
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
