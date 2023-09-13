Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Perfect Place to Call Home
Romney - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home on a generous parcel of land, with a beautifully landscaped yard. The interior has been recently updated and painted and new flooring provides a clean and modern feel throughout. Large windows in each living space allow abundant natural light. One of the highlights of this home is the beautiful sunroom. There’s also a separate laundry area. Three covered porches and a concrete patio area. $149,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.