West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Brick Rancher at the end of School Street. Home is immaculate & has updates: bathrooms, laminate floor, cherry cabinets, original oak floors, basement is 75% done w/laminate floor, updated full bath, summer kitchen, split rock fireplace in rec room & all the benefits of living in town. 0.24 AC. $235,000. WVHS2002656
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.