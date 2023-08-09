West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom Log Cabin on 20 AC., 1,000 ft. driveway from the cul-de-sac to the cabin w/amazing views & Clifford Run flows through a corner of the property. Cabin features granite counters, laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace & awesome screened porch for wildlife viewing. 20.67 AC. $400,000. WVHD2001592
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.