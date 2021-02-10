West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Unique parcel, adjoins Rt. 50, is on both sides of Misty Meadows Lane, has access to Hanging Rock & Misty Meadows common areas & North River, almost all woods, stream on property & has mountain views. 21 AC. $72,000. WVHS115242
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
