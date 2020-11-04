WVHS114888
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice Cabin w/double glass doors in the living room to see the view & wrap around covered decks to enjoy the view. Community has private airstrip & access to Nathaniel Wildlife Management area. Property comes furnished. Decks were redone in 2015 & a new roof in 2018. 2.07 AC. $149,900. WVHS114888

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

