Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Private A-Frame
Romney - 2.21 acres with a stream and small pond. 2 bedrooms, spacious 2nd story loft, full bathroom and a combined kitchen and living area. No HOA requirements, completely unrestricted with easy access from a state-maintained road. Access to the South Branch of the Potomac River and near Romney, WV. $159,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
