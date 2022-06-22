Home on 6 UNRESTRICTED AC. fronting on quiet paved country road. Garden area, stream, stocked pond, 22x14 chicken coop/kennel with electric, 12x30 machine shed & new 36x30 2-car garage/workshop w/electric & water & enough woods to hunt. 6.36 AC. $235,000. WVHS2001984
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
