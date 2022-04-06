West Virginia Land and Home Realty

A rugged mountain road leads to private & secluded lot. Build your cabin or permanent home atop Little Mountain w/big views & big bucks. Power’s at the top w/great build spot. Existing Cabin sits on lower half of lot w/views of the valley & a mountain spring. 77.99 AC. $149,900. WVGT2000208
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
