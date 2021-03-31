West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Good Solid home built in 1933. Needs some updating & wood floors refinished. Home has 4BR/1BA, enclosed front & back porch & it has a detached garage, basement & shed for plenty of storage. Sold “AS IS”. .56 AC. $95,000. WVMO118198
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
