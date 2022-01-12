Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Idyllic cabin on 2 acres
Delray - Joins Short Mountain Wildlife Management area. 2 BRs, full bathroom, deck, mini-split heat pump providing central heat, air conditioning and a propane fired tankless hot water heater. Rainwater catchment system in place as a primary water supply and equipped with a septic system. Room for further expansion with a 384 sq. ft. concrete pad. Easy access via Route 50. $110,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
