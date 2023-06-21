Hand-hewn log Home
Green Spring - 30.56 acres with a circa 1780, 2-story log home that was relocated and reassembled. 585’ of frontage on the Potomac River. Open floor plan, allowing for a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Three stone fireplaces. Two bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths. A second level landing area is ideal for an office/den, adjoining balcony. Covered porch. Full unfinished basement. Whole house generator system and a 1,000 gallon buried propane tank. $799,900.
