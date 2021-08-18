West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom built model home w/oversized garage. Huge 20x20 bonus room above the garage is framed & insulated, could be 4th BR. Located in Harvest Hills within walking distance of hospital, shopping & restaurants w/country feel & amazing views. .64 AC. $279,900. WVHS2000342
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.