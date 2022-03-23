Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

WV Freedom
PAW PAW - 3 BR, 2 BA manufactured home on 2 acres. Large unfinished addition ready for your plans and designs. This home is situated in a wooded setting tucked into the Cacapon Mountain Range. Large family room and kitchen area with an open concept makes this well-sized home perfect for family gatherings. Large detached 2-car garage. Leave the city behind and head for the hills. $159,900.
