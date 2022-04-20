Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

CLASSIC RURAL RETREAT
KEYSER - 54.75 acres, 3 ponds, small creek, fenced, completely renovated farmhouse, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room, dining area, modern kitchen, living area and partial basement. Multiple barns, shelters, storage, chicken coop and kennels. Natural springs,  fruit bearing trees and shrubs! No HOA, just three simple restrictions, no commercial poultry operations, no automobile salvage yards, and no mobile homes. $489,900.

