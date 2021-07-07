West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Wooded lot less than a 1/2 mile off Corridor H; gated SD of Ashton Woods; level building spot, perked, w/electricity at the boundary. Private access to Nathaniel Mtn. Wildlife Management Area, 10,000 AC. of public hunting & hiking. Hunt, shoot, camp or build your weekend getaway or full time home. 21.25 AC. $109,900. WVHD2000036
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
