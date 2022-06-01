West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This lot is ready for your dream home; has 2 level building sites; build your home on one & garage/workshop on the other. Septic installed in 2021; electric nearby. Access to Community common areas & North River. Wet weather stream; gated community. 21 AC. $160,000. WVHS2001854
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
