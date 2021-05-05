West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Mountaintop Brick fortress elevated at 2,000 ft. along seldom used community airstrip w/panoramic views; 50x50 Hanger w/28x50 workshop & 28x50 basement for additional parking & storage. House is nearly 3,500 sq. ft. on main floor & over 2,500 sq. ft. of unfinished basement. 2.39 AC. $399,900. WVHS115600
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
