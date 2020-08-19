West Virginia Land and Home Realty

1784 Historic Stone House; updated kitchen, double-sided wood fireplace, central vacuum, outside wood stove, 3 fireplaces, Tobacco Road Virginia hardwood floors, covered picnic pavilion, hand dug well provides ample water for house & barns, 6 stall barn built in 1880, riding arena & riding area. UNRESTRICTED! Ponds stocked w/Bass & Bluegill. 27.86 AC. $480,000. WVMI111304
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
