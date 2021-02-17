Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Diamond on the mountain
ROMNEY - 62.65 acres, stream and bordering 10,000 acre Nathaniel Mtn. Wildlife Management Area. Views include the Big & Little Devil’s Hole and more. Driveway, electricity, internet and telephone service available. $229,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
