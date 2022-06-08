Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Picturesque Setting
SLANESVILLE - 1 BR, 5.07 acres Modest A-Frame with jaw dropping mountain views. Budget friendly and turn-key ready. Perfect mix of modern and rustic complete with a drilled well for water and a good old fashioned outhouse. Easy access via US Route 50 allows you to be from your safe haven in the mountains to Dulles Airport in less than 2 hours. Property is being offered strictly As-Is. $109,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
