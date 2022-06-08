Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

COUNTRY CHARMER
PAW PAW - Ranch style home on two parcels totaling 3.12 acres. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen and a large family area. Plenty of storage space equipped with a 2 car garage. The partially finished basement provides additional space for living or entertainment. Front and back porches and a gazebo. Beautiful mountain views, mature landscaping and manicured lawn. Located in Hampshire County, WV providing an easy commute to Winchester, VA. $345,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
