West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Adorable Cape Cod adjacent to the campus of Potomac State College. Solid well maintained home but it’s dated inside. Has off street parking & 2 garage spaces; huge great room addition. Great views of the mountains & baseball field from the back deck. 0.3 AC. $129,900. WVMI2001204
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
