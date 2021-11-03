Century 21 Redwood Realty 540-247-4585

REDUCED PRICE - NOW JUST $339,900!
Exceptional hand hewn log home on 2+ acres less than 2 hours to DC. You will fall in love with this 4-5 bedroom, 3 full bath, solid log home in an area perfect for year around or weekend fun near lakes, parks, hiking trails and more. Every room features log walls and beams and cathedral ceilings. Fab. stone fire place, hardwood floors, a full front porch, decks, 2 outbuildings, and lots of easily accessible privacy. The 2 levels are finished. One could be an Air B&B or in-law suite. MLS#WVH2000013

74 Denney Lane, Augusta, WV.

