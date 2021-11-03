REDUCED PRICE - NOW JUST $339,900!
Exceptional hand hewn log home on 2+ acres less than 2 hours to DC. You will fall in love with this 4-5 bedroom, 3 full bath, solid log home in an area perfect for year around or weekend fun near lakes, parks, hiking trails and more. Every room features log walls and beams and cathedral ceilings. Fab. stone fire place, hardwood floors, a full front porch, decks, 2 outbuildings, and lots of easily accessible privacy. The 2 levels are finished. One could be an Air B&B or in-law suite. MLS#WVH2000013
74 Denney Lane, Augusta, WV.
Lisette - Realtor at
Century 21 Redwood Realty 540-247-4585
