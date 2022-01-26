West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Premium 5 AC. lot, 1/4 mile off paved road. It doesn’t look like much from the road, just walk a few hundred feet into the lot & you’ll see a pristine flat hardwood forest. Power & perked. Small upscale development w/community fishing pond & picnic area. 5 AC. $39,900. WVHS2001104
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.