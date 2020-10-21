West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Immaculate home totally remodeled in 2018 situated on 4.5 AC. of manicured lawn. The front of the house overlooks the lawn & mountains beyond. Buffered by woods in the rear with a fire pit, fish pond & large deck designed for outdoor living. 4.50 AC. $409,000. WVHD106410
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.