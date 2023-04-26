WVHD2001440
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

10 Gentle AC. w/driveway installed to build/campsite w/views of Short Mountain. 100% usable w/2 flat ridges & shallow hollow, providing the perfect backstop if you like to shoot. Open & clean forest floor makes it easy to get around on your ATV… power, perked & fiber internet available! 10 AC. $75,000. WVHD2001440

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.