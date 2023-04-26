West Virginia Land and Home Realty

10 Gentle AC. w/driveway installed to build/campsite w/views of Short Mountain. 100% usable w/2 flat ridges & shallow hollow, providing the perfect backstop if you like to shoot. Open & clean forest floor makes it easy to get around on your ATV… power, perked & fiber internet available! 10 AC. $75,000. WVHD2001440
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.