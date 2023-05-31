Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

 Craig See, Broker 304-813-1092

Listen to the quiet

Levels - 1 BR, 1 BA rustic cabin, wood stove, propane fireplace. Wrap around deck, large shed, fire pit on 2.35 acres. Enjoy the wildlife and mountain views. $149,900.

