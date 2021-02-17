Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Close to Cacapon River
Capon Bridge - 20 minutes from Winchester, VA with massive views of the Cacapon Valley. This 1+ acre parcel has a driveway and public utilities available. Capon Bridge offers friendly small town living with easy access to Northern Virginia. $42,500.
Craig See
304-813-1092
