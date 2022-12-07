West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Lot is adjacent to Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area, 8000 AC of public hunting land. Community access road to common area is on right hand boundary of lot, the best building site is along Rolling Ridge Road, electric pole on site…bring your camper or build. 2.44 AC. $29,900. WVHS2002730
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
