Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Rustic & Sophisticated
MOOREFIELD - Ranch-style home on 20+ acres. Eat-in kitchen is spacious and functional with an ample appliance package. Master bedroom and bathroom are situated on the main level and the open floor plan transitions easily throughout the home. Partially finished basement offers an additional family room, full bathroom and a generous amount of space. Large covered front porch, attached 2-car garage and adjacent storage building. Easy access via Corridor H (I-48) to Dulles Airport in 2 hours. $335,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.