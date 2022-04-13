West Virginia Land and Home Realty

116 UNRESTRICTED AC. of usable land w/pasture, pond & outstanding views! Great build sites offering views of Sleepy Creek Mountain, 23,000 AC. Wildlife Management Area owned by the state of WV. Minutes from downtown Berkeley Springs. Hunt, shoot, ATV’s or build. 116.76 AC. $525,000. WVMO2001440
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.