Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Idyllic log home
Great Cacapon - 2 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious open floor plan seamlessly combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The full basement features a full bathroom, kitchen, laundry area and rec room. Spacious patio and 133’ of frontage along the Cacapon River. Equipped with the ultimate pavilion featuring stone columns. Escape the city and retreat to your mountain paradise, yet still have the option to easily access Washington D.C. for work or leisure. Property sold strictly ‘As Is’. $292,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.