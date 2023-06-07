West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This land is comprised of 2 lots, offers incredible views & is bordered by a river bottom farm, providing a peaceful & private buffer. The Highlands is a small upscale 6 lot development located in Wardensville, a booming artisan village surrounded by George Washington Nat’l Forest, trout streams & natural beauty. 15.79 AC. $175,000. WVHD2001502
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
