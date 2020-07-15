Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Spacious Brick Home
KEYSER - 4 BRs, 2 1/2 baths, dining & living room, family room with fireplace & large kitchen. Master bedroom suite has a full walk-in closet, dressing room & full master bathroom. Attached 2-car garage and full basement. Home faces the mountains and has beautiful views. If you can handle a home needing a little TLC, all of the hard work is done. Being sold strictly as-is. $189,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
