West Virginia Land and Home Realty

161 UNRESTRICTED AC. w/frontage on Rt. 50 for convenient access. Super cool off grid hunting camp; enjoy the property from day 1; electricity is along Rt. 50. Multiple build sites w/amazing views & miles of ATV trails. Hunt, shoot, ATV’s, camp, build, mega views, stream, spring & seclusion. 161.09 AC. $399,900. WVHS2003500
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
