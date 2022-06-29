Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Big City Potential
FORT ASHBY - New roof, plumbing, electrical and extensive remake of the interior finish and décor. Innovative interior concept featuring a sizeable restaurant space and accompanying retail boutique. Multiple consigners pay either rent or commission for individual spaces providing an added income stream for either an owner-occupant or investor. Offered turn-key including an extensive list of kitchen equipment and fixtures. $369,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
