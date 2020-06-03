West Virginia Land and Home Realty

20 Secluded AC. w/1,000 ft. driveway leading to private ridgetop build/campsite w/incredible views of White Horse Mountain; 1,800 AC. public hunting. Underground electric, phone line & transformer pads already in place to build site. 20.12 AC. $69,900. WVHS114174
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
