WVHS114174
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

 20 Secluded AC. w/1,000 ft. driveway leading to private ridgetop build/campsite w/incredible views of White Horse Mountain; 1,800 AC. public hunting. Underground electric, phone line & transformer pads already in place to build site. 20.12 AC. $69,900. WVHS114174

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

